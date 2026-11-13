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Pink Thing of the Day: Andy Warhol’s Marilyn on a Surfboard
By Gail Pink,7 days ago
Marilyn Monroe Hits the Waves (Photo By Gail) Marilyn Monroe may be best remembered as a Hollywood icon, but here’s a version of the blonde bombshell with a decidedly sporty twist. This eye-catching Pink Surfboard features a pop-art portrait of Marilyn in the unmistakable style of Andy Warhol, complete with bold blocks of color, dramatic black accents, and a generous dose of hot pink. The Marilyn Monroe Surfboard belongs to the MARILYN 100 series by British‑American artist Russell Young.