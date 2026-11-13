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Georgetown’s Master of Science in Finance Welcomes Largest Incoming Class Among McDonough Graduate Programs
8 days ago
Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business matched last year’s record-high enrollment for the Master of Science in Finance (MSF) program, welcoming 217 incoming students for the 2026-2027 academic year, the largest incoming class of all graduate programs at Georgetown McDonough. 47% of students are enrolled in the program...