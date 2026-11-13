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Health Pulse: November 13, 2026
8 days ago
Jennifer Li is a director of the Center for Community Health Innovation at the O’Neill Institute. Regina LaBelle is a professor of addiction policy at Georgetown University, where she also founded and directs the Master of Science in Addiction Policy and Practice program at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. This interdisciplinary graduate program equips students with expertise in both policymaking and the science of addiction.