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Most US adults don’t have an emergency kit, and new guidelines say to add cash
By Jenn Allen,8 days ago
When the power goes out, food that needs a refrigerator or a stove can spoil within hours. Emergency planners decide what goes into the first three days of supplies by asking what each item needs in order to work, and a short set of rules sorts the foods that make the cut. The same list covers medicine and a cash reserve, and you can build it one item at a time.