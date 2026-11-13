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The Criterion Collection’s February 2027 Lineup Features Kung Fu Hustle, The Irishman, and Jay Kelly on 4K
By Nick Newman,9 days ago
If, like me, your first theatrical experience with a foreign-language film directed by someone other than Mel Gibson was Kung Fu Hustle, a flood of memories are sparked by the news that Criterion will release a 4K edition of Stephen Chow’s movie that is probably as good now as it was to my then-adolescent mind. It’s shipping this February alongside Atom Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the latter of which got a Blu-ray just six years ago but, having also arrived less than 12 months before Criterion started their 4K line, seems a proper choice for UHD upgrade. Also speaking of choices that surely won’t drive anyone to near-Lovecraftian madness, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly comes to 4K with a new master that, I assume, involves removing the requisite layer of Netflix sheen. In the meantime, my congratulations to Adam Sandler on his Criterion hat-trick.