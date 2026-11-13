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Get the Integra Type S in Phoenix Yellow–but only for a limited time
8 days ago
World Rally Blue, Sunburst Yellow, all three versions of Midnight Purple–just a few of the most iconic (and desirable) colors to grace our favorite Japanese imports. While many of these hues have disappeared from model lineups, Acura is bringing back one of its most popular colors to date for its refreshed 2027 Integra Type S: Phoenix Yellow. (Technically, Acura calls it Blazing Phoenix Yellow, which it says is “a more vibrant, modern interpretation of Phoenix Yellow,” but we’ll still take the win.)