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ULA's Vulcan Rocket Targets Friday Launch With 40 Amazon Satellites After 9-Month Grounding
By Stephanie Reid,9 days ago
United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday carrying 40 Amazon Leo satellites, marking the vehicle's return to flight after a nine-month grounding tied to booster problems. The launch window opens at 12:54 p.m. ET and lasts 29 minutes, with liftoff planned from Space Launch Complex 41.