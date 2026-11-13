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Lazy Dog Restaurant Pushes Mount Laurel Hearing to December, Ditches Demolition Plan
By David Rosen,9 days ago
Lazy Dog Restaurant’s long-delayed plans for Mount Laurel have shifted again, with the California-based chain now proposing to renovate the former Don Pablo’s building on Nixon Drive instead of tearing it down and starting fresh. The restaurant’s presentation to the township Planning Board, originally set for November 12, has been pushed to at least December 10.
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