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School police officer tells officer he was responding to a fight when he was pulled over for speeding
By Adi SchanieGray News staff,9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB+WAVE/Gray News) — A school police officer told the officer that he was responding to a fight when he was pulled over for speeding, but the school district said that is not the case. Footage from Louisville Metro Police officer Kendrick Eaves’ body camera shows Jefferson County...