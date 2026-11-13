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Could this ancient Greek idea make us better citizens?
8 days ago
More than 2,000 years ago in ancient Athens, young citizens were required to complete "ephebeia," a two-year civic service program that taught them the laws of the city and how to defend their democracy. Author and historian Scott Reich believes this practice reflects something crucial we often forget: citizens aren't born — they're trained. In a hopeful talk, he shares his plan to bring a modern version of this program to the United States and explains why it could benefit everyone.