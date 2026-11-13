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Disney Files 2 New Patents That Could Solve a TON of Problems
By Jaden Green,7 days ago
Yes, Disney is known for creating magical experiences. However, they’re also known for creative innovation and going the extra step to find new ways to improve and evolve. Since Disney is always finding new ways to push the boundaries of what technology can do, we’re always keeping an eye out for what’s going on behind the scenes and what Disney may be cooking up. Well, Disney recently released two new patents, and they are fascinating!