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PS5 Gets QSSR Support in Spider-Man 2 as Control Resonant, ARC Raiders, and More Join the Lineup
By Salal Awan,7 days ago
Sony has started rolling out QSSR upscaling support to more PlayStation 5 games, beginning with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which received an update today. Several other titles, including Control Resonant, ARC Raiders, and The Finals, are also scheduled to support the technology in upcoming updates. Daniel Craig, principal engineer for...