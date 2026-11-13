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The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake Switch 2 Emulator Branch Has Been Taken Down By Nintendo
By Muhammad Ali Bari,8 days ago
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake Switch 2 emulator branch for PC, called Hookshot, has now been taken down by Nintendo. The GitHub page for Hookshot, the Switch 2 emulator brand used to run The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake on PC, has now been taken down by Nintendo. According to developer NotRexed, their GitHub account also got removed along with the project page. They mentioned on Discord that they won’t be able to resolve this problem anytime soon. However, they assured that they should have the repository back up on a different web location sometime soon.