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IDK announces partnership with Eminem’s Shady Records and Interscope Records
By Kiki Dekel,8 days ago
British-American rapper and producer IDK has entered into a partnership with Eminem's Shady Records and Interscope records. The rapper announced the news today, November 13, alongside the midnight release of "WELCOME," a new single with Eminem and produced by J Dilla. In addition to the partnership and single, IDK has also put out a mini documentary about his journey thus far.