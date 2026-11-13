undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Motorcycle From Japan That America Still Doesn't Appreciate Enough
By Tijo Tenson,8 days ago
Japanese motorcycle makers sent shockwaves through America when they entered the U.S. market in 1969. They made a serious dent in the market share of then-traditional British and American brands. Heavyweights like Harley-Davidson saw a massive sales drop of roughly 90 percent by the late 1970s. The U.S. government imposed heavy tariffs to protect homegrown brands.