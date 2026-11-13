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Week 10 review of SEC football with Cole Frederick
By Submitted,8 days ago
With two losses entering November, Kalen DeBoer’s team had its back against the wall entering Saturday’s contest at LSU. The Tigers have improved over the last month, and they were nearly a touchdown favorite against the visiting Crimson Tide. Alabama built a 10-3 halftime advantage, and LSU eventually took a 13-10 lead in the third quarter. However, the Tide dominated the rest of the game, and the Alabama defense was particularly dominant—espeically when the Tigers entered the red zone. LSU actually outgained Alabama 457-285, but they had two turnovers and forced none, and they were 0-4 on fourth down. Keelon Russell threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and he was much more efficient than Sam Leavitt. Alabama improved to 7-2 on the season and 5-2 in the SEC. They travel to Nashville on Saturday (Nov. 14) to take on Vanderbilt.