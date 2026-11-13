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Steven Spielberg Gets His MoMA Moment at the 2026 Film Benefit Presented by Chanel
8 days ago
In 1974, the Museum of Modern Art introduced Steven Spielberg to audiences when it screened his first film, The Sugarland Express, as part of its New Directors/New Films series. A year later, Spielberg would go on to make Jaws. Fifty-two years later, the museum invited him back, this time to honor the legendary director as part of its 2026 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel.