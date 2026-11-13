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Poinsettias with purpose: Annual poinsettia & wreath sale supporting mental health
9 days ago
This holiday season, the Mental Health Association in Niagara County invites the community to celebrate with timely poinsettias and wreaths while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing mental health challenges. Every purchase from the Mental Health Association in Niagara County's annual holiday fundraiser directly supports counseling,...