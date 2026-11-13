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Cody Carnes & Kari Jobe Carnes release new worship song, 'Doxology (All Praise)'
9 days ago
Reimagine one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns with 6 newly written verses. Worship leaders and songwriters Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes release their new song, “Doxology (All Praise),” available today. Marking their first new song released together in several years, the husband-and-wife duo brings a fresh expression of worship to one of the most recognizable hymns in Christian history, expanding the timeless words of the doxology with six newly written verses. Listen to “Doxology (All Praise)” here.