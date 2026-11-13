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NYS AG James Sues Nation’s Largest Distributors of Veterinary Supplies to Ensure Fair Health Care Prices
By Cassandra Harris-Lockwood,8 days ago
Merger of Covetrus and MWI Will Likely Lead to Higher Prices for Veterinary Care Across the Country. AG James Joins FTC and 12 Other States in Suing to Block Merger. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a bipartisan coalition of 12 other states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in suing to stop one of the nation’s largest distributors of medications and supplies for veterinary clinics, Covetrus, Inc. (Covetrus) and its affiliates, from acquiring their competitor, MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. (MWI). The two companies compete intensely for market share, offering competitive prices, discounts, and incentives to both independent and corporate-owned veterinary clinics throughout the country. Attorney General James and the coalition argue that Covetrus’ acquisition of MWI will give Covetrus the power to set higher prices, provide lower-quality services, and control more than half of the veterinary clinic distribution market nationwide. As a result, pet owners throughout New York and the nation are likely to pay higher prices for care. Attorney General James and the coalition are seeking a court order ruling the merger illegal and preventing it from being carried out.
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