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‘The Sacred Ordinary’ Shines a Light on Heritage in Birmingham’s Civil Rights District
By Kate Mothes,8 days ago
In the second stanza of “How to Be a Poet,” Wendell Berry wrote: “There are no unsacred places; / there are only sacred places / and desecrated places.” When it comes to preserving important historical locations, such as monuments, parks, and buildings, a new interactive public art installation asks, “what happens when preservation itself is endangered?”