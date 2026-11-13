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Buffalo first-responders receive special surprise recognition from Highmark & Buffalo Sabres
9 days ago
Police officers & firefighters honored ahead of January mental health awareness game celebrating service, resilience and well-being. Every day, Buffalo's police officers and firefighters answer the call in some of the community's most challenging moments. Whether responding to emergencies, supporting families in times of crisis, or helping keep neighborhoods safe – they serve with courage, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the people who depend on them.
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