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Legendary Niagara-Wheatfield coach Armand 'Ace' Cacciatore dies at 91
9 days ago
Hall of Fame football & wrestling coach leaves behind remarkable legacy of championships, mentorship & faith. Armand “Ace” Cacciatore, the legendary Niagara Wheatfield High School football and wrestling coach whose remarkable career spanned four decades and whose influence reached far beyond the athletic fields and wrestling mats, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. He was 91.
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