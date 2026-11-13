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Uber, Gopuff prepare for DoorDash-Instacart merger – here’s how
By Blog Author,5 days ago
Uber and Gopuff are not taking the impending purchase of Instacart by DoorDash lying down. As has been widely reported, DoorDash has agreed to acquire Instacart for roughly $17 billion, with the deal expected to officially go through in late 2027 or early 2028 subject to standard conditions and approval. This would create a seismic shift in the third-party delivery landscape, especially for grocery and food service (which remain the two largest verticals utilizing online delivery).