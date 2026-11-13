undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From the hotel lobby to Etihad Arena: Saba Lazishvili, the 21-year-old who stood beside Merab Dvalishvili, gets Urijah Faber at RAF Abu Dhabi
By Editorial,8 days ago
On Wednesday morning, almost nobody outside Georgian wrestling circles knew who Saba Lazishvili was. By Saturday night, he will be wrestling a UFC Hall of Famer in front of a sold-out Etihad Arena. RAF has confirmed that Lazishvili, the 21-year-old Georgian wrestler who was alongside Merab Dvalishvili when a group...