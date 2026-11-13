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‘We will take his manhood’: Former officer to be castrated after child rape conviction
By Raley Pellittieri,9 days ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter convicted of raping multiple children received three life sentences and will be castrated, officials said. According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, a jury in October convicted Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, of New Roads, of three...