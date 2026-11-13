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Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole
9 days ago
The recent 90th birthday celebration of civil rights activist, educator and anthropologist Johnnetta B. Cole drew hundreds of attendees, including the Jacksonville mayor, judges, college presidents, and a letter from President Barack Obama. In honor of the nonagenarian's birthday, we replay the interview Cole did on our Kingpins and Catalysts podcast, which profiles extraordinary people of the First Coast. A former president of Barrett College and the first Black female president of Spellman College, Cole helped create the first African American studies program in the country, has received more than 70 honorary degrees from colleges and universities, and is director emerita of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African Art. She hails from a Jacksonville family that traces its lineage back to African Princess Anna Madgigine Jai (known locally as Anna Kingsley of Kingsley Plantation) and, more recently, Florida’s first Black millionaire, A.L. Lewis. Cole will release her memoir, Sankofa: Reflections on Life, Learning and Social Justice, on Feb. 15, 2027.