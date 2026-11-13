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Texans' Marvin Harrison: Not seen at Friday's practice
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Harrison (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Harrison also missed Thursday's session, so the WRs apparent absence Friday doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Browns. If Harrison ends up out this weekend, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte would be available to handle WR targets that don't go to top option Nico Collins.