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Nate Boerkircher Talks 1st Year Experience, Upbringing & Receiving Prowess | The O-Zone Podcast
7 days ago
Jaguars TE Nate Boerkircher joins Senior Writer John Oehser for the O-Zone Podcast as he prepares for the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season. Boerkircher speaks on the Jaguars' team culture, his journey from various college stops to the NFL and the TE room he is currently in. He also talks about the stigma from media and fans that came with him being drafted in the second round and how he has used that as motivation throughout this season. All this and more on The O-Zone Podcast.
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