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'The Rings of Power' is likely the costliest show ever made. Is its newest season worth watching?
By HereNow Newsroom,8 days ago
Amazon has pumped more than a billion dollars into the production of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." That record-shattering budget hasn't bought critical acclaim, however. With its latest season returning this week, is it finally worth a watch?. Host Peter O'Dowd finds out with NPR critic-at-large...