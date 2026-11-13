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Five Green Country coaches among 23 named 2025-26 Oklahoma Coaches of the Year
By Shelby Banks,9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — 23 coaches across the state have been recognized as Oklahoma Coaches of the Year, and five are from Green Country. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) chooses coaches for the award each year. Each coach will be considered for the National Federation of State High School Associations Sectional and National Coach of the Year honors.