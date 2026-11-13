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OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview: November 13-15, 2026
By Allen Halas,4 days ago
Don't miss out on the action. Subscribe to get the OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview before everyone else. Delivered every Thursday. Milwaukee has no shortage of events every weekend, but this weekend feels especially busy! The Milwaukee Bucks and the Admirals are in action, there's a ton of great concerts, and you can even get started on your holiday fun, too. Here's your Weekend Preview, brought to you by Potawatomi Casino Hotel!