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OpenAI is launching a payment wallet to let its AI agents shop for users
By Cris Tolomia,7 days ago
OpenAI is launching ChatGPT Wallet, a payment tool that lets its AI agents buy items for users with a card saved in the app. The feature is available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the U.S. at the start, the company said. OpenAI built it with American Express $AXP +0.40%, Mastercard $MA +1.34% and Visa $V +1.55%. OpenAI published terms for the wallet on Thursday requiring users to be at least 18, have a U.S. billing address and use a card issued by a U.S. financial institution.