undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UL Board Prez gone. Meeting held today after revelation of Gallot’s $350,000 IRS liability. Tech prez search now at four
By tomaswell,8 days ago
There were indeed fireworks at today’s quickly-called meeting of the University of Louisiana Board. When the dust had settled, board President/CEO Rick Gallot had been fired resigned after only three years on the job. Rick Gallot. A special (and possibly illegal) board meeting was called on the heels of...
5