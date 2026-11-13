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Noon Exchange Club prepares for annual Feast of Sharing in Copperas Cove
By Editorial,7 days ago
The Copperas Cove community is invited by the Noon Exchange Club to the 29th annual Feast of Sharing at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m. The Thanksgiving meal is free, and includes all the fixings, from green beans to sweet potatoes to turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce, plus pumpkin pie for dessert.