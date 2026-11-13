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Five Sets, One MAC Rival Left Standing: Parkway Beats St. Henry, Plays Dalton for the Division VI Title Today
By statelinesportsnetwork,4 days ago
(11-13-26) Parkway is playing for a state championship today. The Panthers outlasted MAC rival St. Henry in five sets Thursday night at Wittenberg University — 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10 — in the Division VI state semifinal, and now face Dalton in the final at 2 p.m. at Wright State’s Nutter Center.
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