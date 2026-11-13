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Can Genomic Fertility Data Help Target Reproductive Treatments?
By Tanya Eadie,8 days ago
Genomic testing has traditionally helped dairy producers make breeding and replacement decisions. Emerging research suggests those results may also help guide reproductive management at the individual-cow level. A University of Florida study examined whether genomic fertility merit could help identify cows more likely to benefit from GnRH at artificial insemination.