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Disneyland Holiday Characters 2026: Where to Meet Santa, Santa Jack, New Holiday Outfits and Character Dining
8 days ago
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure officially kicked off today, and the characters are dressed in their festive finest! From new alpine inspired holiday looks for Mickey and friends to Santa’s brand new spot in Mickey’s Toontown, there are more holiday character photo ops at Disneyland Resort this year than ever.