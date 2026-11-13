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A fresh start leads to old questions in A Body of Water
By Dan Jakes,7 days ago
No one warns you just how blunt and underwhelming the transition from young adulthood to middle age really is. In youth, every milestone is recognized and heralded in community with ceremonies, diplomas, and opportunities to mourn and celebrate what’s moved to the rearview mirror in life. Middle age, on the other hand, just sort of quietly shows up—and more often than not, it hits you when you’re alone.