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Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Announces $250,000 Slot Tournament With $100,000 Grand Prize
By Kirvin Doak Communications,9 days ago
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is giving casino guests the chance to win big with its signature $250,000 Slot Tournament, featuring monthly competitions throughout 2027 and the grand finals offering a $100,000 cash prize. Qualifying begins in November 2026, giving Cherry Rewards members multiple opportunities to secure their spot in the tournament and compete for a share of $250,000 in total prizes.