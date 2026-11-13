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Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Organizer Trixstar Productions Files for Bankruptcy
By Jamie Taylor,8 days ago
Home News Festivals Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Organizer Trixstar Productions Files for Bankruptcy. Trixstar Productions Ltd., the company behind the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, has made an assignment in bankruptcy effective November 13, 2026. MNP Ltd. has been appointed as the Licensed Insolvency Trustee overseeing the company’s bankruptcy estate, subject...