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GU’s Endowment Grew Nearly a Quarter Last Year, Outpacing Other Top Schools
By Noah De Haan,9 days ago
Georgetown University’s endowment and total investment assets each increased over 22% in fiscal year 2026, according to public financial statements reviewed by The Hoya. Georgetown’s endowment, which now sits at over $4.8 billion, remains the smallest among its self-identified peer institutions, though last year’s growth outpaced most of those schools. The increase comes as Georgetown grapples with advocates’ calls for financial transparency, including campaigns urging the university to divest from companies tied to fossil fuels and Israel’s military.