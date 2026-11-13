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Where Are They Now: Sarah Spivey
8 days ago
The “Where Are They Now” series revisits students whose careers were shaped by the generosity of What Starts Here campaign donors. Four years ago, Sarah Spivey, BBA ’23, looked into the camera for the What Starts Here campaign video and named her future out loud. New York. Investment banking. She was a student in the McCombs School of Business’ Canfield Business Honors Program at the time. She got there.