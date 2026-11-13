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Ugly wins count, too. And the Suns will take every one.
By John Voita,4 days ago
Phoenix secured its second consecutive victory despite surrendering a 17-point lead and struggling on the glass. You know what I like? When the Phoenix Suns win basketball games. Sometimes it’s not pretty, and sometimes the journey to the final buzzer is far more stressful than it needs to be. But as long as the Suns walk away with a victory, there’s reason to feel positive. Following Thursday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, that’s exactly how I’m feeling.