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Global Health Expert Calls for Social Protection to Expand Mental Health Access
By Sarah Hsia,8 days ago
A global health researcher advocated for expanded health intervention programs in underresourced communities at a Georgetown University event Nov. 4. Ellen Moscoe, assistant professor in Georgetown’s global health department, recommended the implementation of cost-effective community programs to reduce the burden of mental health challenges for disadvantaged groups. Moscoe’s lecture — which was hosted by Georgetown’s Global Health Institute (GHI) — drew on a Senegal-based social safety net program to integrate a mental health intervention that reduced participants’ depression.