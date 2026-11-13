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Jasper County Jury Convicts Man on Statutory Rape, Sodomy Counts
By Clara Lin,8 days ago
A Jasper County jury has convicted Kody Clark-Mitchell, 34, of one count of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. The case was tried this week in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin before Presiding Judge Dean Dankelson, Newstalk KZRG reported. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kurtis Droppa and Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney tried it for the state.