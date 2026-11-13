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‘United We Feed’ Food Drive Returns to Help Families Ahead of Thanksgiving
7 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City and its employee unions are once again teaming up to fight hunger through the annual “United We Feed” food drive. Now in its fifth year, the community-wide effort kicked off Monday and will continue through November 30th, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations to benefit Feeding South Dakota and local school food pantries.
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