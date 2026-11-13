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Kansas City Man, 30, Charged After Wife Allegedly Trapped in Home, Phone Seized
By Clara Lin,8 days ago
A 30-year-old Kansas City man is facing a felony charge of attempted rape and a misdemeanor kidnapping charge after his wife told police he blocked her from leaving their home, took her phone, and made her promise not to call authorities before she finally got out and ran to a neighbor's house. Erik D. Neira is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
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