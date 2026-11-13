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Jonesboro man accused of trying to run over woman with vehicle
By K8 Newsdesk,8 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge ordered a Jonesboro man to have no contact with a woman after an affidavit said he tried to run over her with his vehicle. Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Thursday on allegations that Leon Mead committed aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.
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