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THE HOYA ECO CORNER | New Congress Should Defend Scientific Funding
By Jasmine Arora,8 days ago
While science is often idealized as an objective pursuit removed from political powers, its daily reality relies on the legislative choices and executive decisions made in Washington, D.C. Just three miles away from Georgetown University’s Hilltop Campus, the U.S. government dictates the trajectory of global scientific innovation. When U.S....